Fmr Cuts Stake in DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (DICE). This represents 10.902% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 5.29MM shares and 11.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.21% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for DICE Therapeutics is $65.72. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 124.21% from its latest reported closing price of $29.31.

The projected annual revenue for DICE Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICE Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DICE is 0.55%, an increase of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 39,301K shares. The put/call ratio of DICE is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 5,209K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 3,293K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,149K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,553K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DICE by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,972K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares, representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DICE by 7.98% over the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidate, S011806, is an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, interleukin-17 (IL-17), which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.