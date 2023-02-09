Fmr Cuts Stake in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.25MM shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. Class A (CYXT). This represents 11.272% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.77MM shares and 13.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.82% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 131.82% from its latest reported closing price of $2.64.

The projected annual revenue for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. is $802MM, an increase of 9.72%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYXT is 0.08%, a decrease of 51.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 113,002K shares. The put/call ratio of CYXT is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 47,677K shares representing 26.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 20,768K shares representing 11.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,970K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYXT by 77.49% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity Real Estate Equity Central Fund holds 1,602K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYXT by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,576K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYXT by 76.63% over the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. On February 22, 2021, Cyxtera announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The parties expect to complete the transaction in mid-2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by SVAC's stockholders.

