Fmr Cuts Stake in CRA International (CRAI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.77MM shares of CRA International, Inc. (CRAI). This represents 10.752% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.92MM shares and 12.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.37% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRA International is $140.76. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $153.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.37% from its latest reported closing price of $122.01.

The projected annual revenue for CRA International is $632MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual EPS is $6.19, an increase of 4.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRA International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRAI is 0.13%, an increase of 24.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 6,849K shares. The put/call ratio of CRAI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 293K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 290K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 132.39% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 286K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 9.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 6.20% over the last quarter.

CRA International Declares $0.31 Dividend

On August 4, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 29, 2022 received the payment on September 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $122.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CRA International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world.

