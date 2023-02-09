Fmr Cuts Stake in Copa Holdings (CPA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA). This represents 4.064% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 5.96% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.13% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Copa Holdings is $114.92. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.13% from its latest reported closing price of $93.33.

The projected annual revenue for Copa Holdings is $3,448MM, an increase of 30.14%. The projected annual EPS is $11.19, an increase of 21.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copa Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.25%, an increase of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 39,121K shares. The put/call ratio of CPA is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 4,623K shares representing 11.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 55.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,597K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 3,228K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 14.08% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,620K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,726K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,563K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Copa Holdings Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 12, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020 received the payment on March 13, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $93.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 8.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=106).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Copa Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is a publicly traded foreign private issuer listed on the New York Stock Exchange and parent company of Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines and its subsidiary, Colombian carrier Copa Airlines Colombia. It is headquartered in Panama City, Panama.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

