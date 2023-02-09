Fmr Cuts Stake in Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.16MM shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO). This represents 4.046% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.45MM shares and 5.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbus McKinnon is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of $37.10.

The projected annual revenue for Columbus McKinnon is $948MM, an increase of 1.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.91, an increase of 79.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbus McKinnon. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCO is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 36,333K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,463K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 61.93% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,294K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 29.68% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,285K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 3.68% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,224K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,217K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCO by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Declares $0.07 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $37.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Columbus Mckinnon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

