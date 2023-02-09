Fmr Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.15MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 8.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2021 they reported 1.43MM shares and 10.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.76% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civeo is $38.25. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.76% from its latest reported closing price of $35.17.

The projected annual revenue for Civeo is $677MM, a decrease of 2.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVEO is 0.40%, a decrease of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.86% to 12,023K shares. The put/call ratio of CVEO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 3,870K shares representing 25.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 957K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 785K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 12.03% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 775K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 595K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Civeo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms.

