Fmr Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.56MM shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL). This represents 1.095% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 5.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.05% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories Intl. is $271.06. The forecasts range from a low of $235.33 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.05% from its latest reported closing price of $239.77.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories Intl. is $4,188MM, an increase of 10.76%. The projected annual EPS is $11.55, an increase of 34.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories Intl.. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRL is 0.2913%, an increase of 5.1451%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 57,432K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,632,261 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609,827 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,586,499 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104,292 shares, representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 71.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,514,342 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497,282 shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,449,529 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468,682 shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,153,056 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125,034 shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

