Fmr Cuts Stake in Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.10MM shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC). This represents 12.033% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.20MM shares and 15.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 332.13% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Therapeutics is $20.09. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 332.13% from its latest reported closing price of $4.65.

The projected annual revenue for Century Therapeutics is $9MM, an increase of 100.94%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSC is 0.05%, a decrease of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 21,880K shares. The put/call ratio of IPSC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Casdin Capital holds 3,206K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,304K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares, representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 52.23% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,234K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,164K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 925K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Century Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. specializes in adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that overcome the limitations of first generation cell therapies as well as provides testing and research services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.