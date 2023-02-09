Fmr Cuts Stake in Centene (CNC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.12MM shares of Centene Corp (CNC). This represents 5.142% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 35.16MM shares and 6.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.79% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centene is $101.21. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.79% from its latest reported closing price of $72.92.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is $145,909MM, an increase of 6.69%. The projected annual EPS is $6.41, an increase of 206.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.46%, a decrease of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 616,317K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 48,666K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,534K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,271K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,415K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 22.60% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 22,857K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,113K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 20,690K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,944K shares, representing a decrease of 44.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,121K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,905K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Centene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

