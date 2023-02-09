Fmr Cuts Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 86.30MM shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). This represents 4.497% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 102.35MM shares and 5.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.66% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cenovus Energy is $25.48. The forecasts range from a low of $19.61 to a high of $30.59. The average price target represents an increase of 30.66% from its latest reported closing price of $19.50.

The projected annual revenue for Cenovus Energy is $64,659MM. The projected annual EPS is $3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cenovus Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVE is 0.55%, a decrease of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 1,184,258K shares. The put/call ratio of CVE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 130,442K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,515K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 81,455K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,316K shares, representing a decrease of 34.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 36.54% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 66,851K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,756K shares, representing an increase of 76.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 324.21% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 64,559K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,738K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 51,958K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,339K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.