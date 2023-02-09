Fmr Cuts Stake in Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.44MM shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU). This represents 2.365% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 29, 2021 they reported 3.32MM shares and 5.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 322.84% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caribou Biosciences is $29.73. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 322.84% from its latest reported closing price of $7.03.

The projected annual revenue for Caribou Biosciences is $20MM, an increase of 60.40%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribou Biosciences. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBU is 0.22%, an increase of 43.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.22% to 45,862K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBU is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

PFM Health Sciences holds 6,000K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,291K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 34.41% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,173K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 79.25% over the last quarter.

Elmwood Wealth Management holds 2,364K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 1,908K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

