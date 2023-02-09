Fmr Cuts Stake in Candel Therapeutics (CADL)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.74MM shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL). This represents 2.552% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.26MM shares and 7.89% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 425.87% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 425.87% from its latest reported closing price of $2.25.

The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 59.20%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.07%, a decrease of 58.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 6,599K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Northpond Ventures holds 1,935K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,125K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 812K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 738K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 59.63% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 403K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 84.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 50.23% over the last quarter.

Candel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Candel is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel’s engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens and creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform, and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform.

