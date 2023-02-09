Fmr Cuts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 61.74MM shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). This represents 5.575% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 69.09MM shares and 5.88% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Natural Resources is $70.25. The forecasts range from a low of $57.29 to a high of $92.47. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of $59.32.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Natural Resources is $38,205MM. The projected annual EPS is $9.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Natural Resources. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNQ is 0.64%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 998,328K shares. The put/call ratio of CNQ is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 140,027K shares representing 12.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139,860K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 84,809K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,474K shares, representing a decrease of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 26.53% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 65,772K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,541K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 7.81% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 49,362K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,045K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 5.27% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 33,247K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

