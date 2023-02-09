Fmr Cuts Stake in Butterfly Network (BFLY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.66MM shares of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY). This represents 2.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 16.11MM shares and 9.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 77.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.57% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Butterfly Network is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 118.57% from its latest reported closing price of $2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Butterfly Network is $93MM, an increase of 27.23%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Butterfly Network. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFLY is 0.08%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 101,116K shares. The put/call ratio of BFLY is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fosun International holds 10,717K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 10,380K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares, representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 62.33% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,000K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,841K shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 39.97% over the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 7,883K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,296K shares, representing an increase of 20.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 33.91% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 5,465K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Butterfly Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using its patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

