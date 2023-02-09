Fmr Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.98MM shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR). This represents 7.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 17.96MM shares and 9.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Builders FirstSource is $81.02. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of $81.70.

The projected annual revenue for Builders FirstSource is $16,317MM, a decrease of 29.07%. The projected annual EPS is $6.75, a decrease of 58.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders FirstSource. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.50%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 175,129K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDR is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,693K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,640K shares, representing an increase of 34.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 76.88% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 5,770K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares, representing a decrease of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 9.69% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,048K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,301K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,664K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 4.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,561K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares, representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Builders Firstsource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

