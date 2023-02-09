Fmr Cuts Stake in Bruker (BRKR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.33MM shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR). This represents 7.705% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 15.38MM shares and 10.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bruker is $75.28. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of $71.36.

The projected annual revenue for Bruker is $2,630MM, an increase of 4.96%. The projected annual EPS is $2.59, an increase of 41.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 124,926K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,400K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,233K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,188K shares, representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 7.16% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 6,867K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,227K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,108K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,475K shares, representing a decrease of 526.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 92.20% over the last quarter.

Bruker Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 11, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $71.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 0.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bruker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

