Fmr Cuts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Subordinate Voting Shares (BEPC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.73MM shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (BEPC). This represents 2.747% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.88MM shares and 5.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.28% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation Subordinate Voting Shares is $41.48. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 40.28% from its latest reported closing price of $29.57.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable Corporation Subordinate Voting Shares is $4,045MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Subordinate Voting Shares. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 128,398K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 44,814K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,798K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,538K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 55.75% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,312K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 46.17% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 3,024K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 1.59% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 2,572K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.