Fmr Cuts Stake in Bjs Wholesale Club (BJ)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.21MM shares of Bjs Wholesale Club Inc (BJ). This represents 3.877% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 10.97MM shares and 8.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 52.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bjs Wholesale Club is $81.60. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of $72.76.

The projected annual revenue for Bjs Wholesale Club is $19,792MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual EPS is $3.88, an increase of 6.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bjs Wholesale Club. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJ is 0.41%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 162,996K shares. The put/call ratio of BJ is 2.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Putnam Investments holds 5,184K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,379K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,023K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 10.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,023K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 23.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,950K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,513K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing an increase of 23.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 61.19% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

