Fmr Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.24MM shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO). This represents 0.952% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 7.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 87.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.67% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is $604.04. The forecasts range from a low of $555.50 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.67% from its latest reported closing price of $469.46.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Rad Laboratories is $2,939MM, an increase of 4.79%. The projected annual EPS is $15.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Rad Laboratories. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIO is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 21,851K shares. The put/call ratio of BIO is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 1,152K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 776K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 624K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 534K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing a decrease of 15.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 34.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 486K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, its products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Bio-Rad's customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,800 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020.

