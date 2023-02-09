Fmr Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.59MM shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR). This represents 13.489% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.73MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group is $228.74. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $228.94.

The projected annual revenue for Avis Budget Group is $11,759MM, a decrease of 0.28%. The projected annual EPS is $26.25, a decrease of 50.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.85% to 44,607K shares. The put/call ratio of CAR is 3.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 18,431K shares representing 44.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,956K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 26.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 862K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 6.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 843K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 734K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 59.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 218.88% over the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

