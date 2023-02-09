Fmr Cuts Stake in Avid Technology (AVID)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.35MM shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID). This represents 9.952% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 4.74MM shares and 10.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.27% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avid Technology is $35.02. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.27% from its latest reported closing price of $29.61.

The projected annual revenue for Avid Technology is $463MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual EPS is $1.67, an increase of 65.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avid Technology. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 10.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVID is 0.19%, a decrease of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.19% to 45,051K shares. The put/call ratio of AVID is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impactive Capital holds 7,132K shares representing 16.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,664K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVID by 4.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,486K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,657K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,342K shares, representing a decrease of 41.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVID by 27.77% over the last quarter.

RYPRX - Royce Premier Fund Investment Class holds 1,093K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avid Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world-from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE ™, FastServe®, and Maestro ™.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

