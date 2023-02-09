Fmr Cuts Stake in Atkore International Group (ATKR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR). This represents 5.367% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.82MM shares and 6.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atkore International Group is $144.58. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of $142.02.

The projected annual revenue for Atkore International Group is $3,787MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual EPS is $14.75, a decrease of 28.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore International Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is 0.30%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 50,120K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,507K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 2.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,233K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,186K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing a decrease of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 26.01% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,151K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 33.98% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,111K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

Atkore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atkore is forging a future where its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

