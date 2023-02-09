Fmr Cuts Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.74MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 14.092% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.47MM shares and 15.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.59% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 109.59% from its latest reported closing price of $4.38.

The projected annual revenue for Atea Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVIR is 0.06%, a decrease of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 60,576K shares. The put/call ratio of AVIR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,185K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,627K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 12.75% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,032K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares, representing a decrease of 31.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 51.48% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,486K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,254K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Atea Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Atea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging its deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleoside biology, and medicinal chemistry, the Company has built a proprietary purine nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, the Company is focused on the development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

