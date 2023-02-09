Fmr Cuts Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.13MM shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA). This represents 0.139% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.61MM shares and 6.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 281.99% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is $19.25. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 281.99% from its latest reported closing price of $5.04.

The projected annual revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics is $35MM, a decrease of 44.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRA is 0.12%, a decrease of 25.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 108,375K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,283K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,861K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 53.24% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,136K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,127K shares, representing an increase of 36.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 8,124K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 7,856K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 6,243K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With its lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients' lives is its mission and it will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and its leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California.

