Fmr Cuts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A (ASND)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.23MM shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND). This represents 9.271% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.36MM shares and 9.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.95% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $158.06. The forecasts range from a low of $105.54 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 37.95% from its latest reported closing price of $114.58.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is $152MM, an increase of 359.53%. The projected annual EPS is -$9.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.70%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 82,102K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,568K shares representing 13.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,149K shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,473K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,853K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,875K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares, representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 51.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,837K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

