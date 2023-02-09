Fmr Cuts Stake in ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY (ARVN)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.66MM shares of ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (ARVN). This represents 10.632% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 6.96MM shares and 13.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.76% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY is $80.53. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents an increase of 122.76% from its latest reported closing price of $36.15.

The projected annual revenue for ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY is $120MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 54,116K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,344K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares, representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 17.38% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,123K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,191K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,180K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing a decrease of 49.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 59.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,092K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Arvinas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

