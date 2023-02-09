Fmr Cuts Stake in Array Technologies (ARRY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.06MM shares of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY). This represents 5.343% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.46MM shares and 7.02% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.73% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is $27.41. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 31.73% from its latest reported closing price of $20.81.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is $1,961MM, an increase of 34.74%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.27%, an increase of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 167,130K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 8,103K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,872K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,230K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,716K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 74.36% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 5,312K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 52.42% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 5,104K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 34.14% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,045K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,000K shares, representing a decrease of 78.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

