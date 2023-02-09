Fmr Cuts Stake in Arch Resources (ARCH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.35MM shares of Arch Resources Inc (ARCH). This represents 7.478% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 1.95MM shares and 10.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.40% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Resources is $193.12. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 39.40% from its latest reported closing price of $138.54.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Resources is $3,191MM, a decrease of 12.24%. The projected annual EPS is $38.10, a decrease of 42.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Resources. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCH is 0.42%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 17,113K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCH is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsp Investment Advisors holds 661K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 553K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 506K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 499K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 16.53% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 494K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 17.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Arch Resources Background Information

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

