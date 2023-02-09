Fmr Cuts Stake in American Financial Group (AFG)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.08MM shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG). This represents 4.786% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.09MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.72% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group is $177.99. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $190.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from its latest reported closing price of $137.21.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group is $6,725MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual EPS is $12.03, an increase of 4.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFG is 0.29%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 66,370K shares. The put/call ratio of AFG is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,997K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 7.30% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan holds 2,823K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,155K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 6.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,041K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,880K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.