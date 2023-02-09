Fmr Cuts Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.77MM shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM). This represents 7.793% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 10.87MM shares and 11.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 465.99% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 465.99% from its latest reported closing price of $0.66.

The projected annual revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 34.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.14%, an increase of 38.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 59,511K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 8,601K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,597K shares, representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 54.26% over the last quarter.

Sonic Fund II holds 6,552K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 5,588K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,662K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

