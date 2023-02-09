Fmr Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.79MM shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE). This represents 10.546% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.46MM shares and 15.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 35.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.18% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adtalem Global Education is $46.24. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from its latest reported closing price of $38.80.

The projected annual revenue for Adtalem Global Education is $1,444MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual EPS is $4.09, a decrease of 50.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtalem Global Education. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGE is 0.21%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 56,172K shares. The put/call ratio of ATGE is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 4,286K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares, representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 5.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,309K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 7.97% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,730K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares, representing a decrease of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 8.41% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,533K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares, representing a decrease of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 8.53% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,317K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

