Fmr Cuts Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.68MM shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE). This represents 2.942% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 24.25MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.02% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adobe is $393.59. The forecasts range from a low of $324.21 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from its latest reported closing price of $378.36.

The projected annual revenue for Adobe is $19,805MM, an increase of 12.49%. The projected annual EPS is $15.51, an increase of 53.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADBE is 0.65%, a decrease of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 421,491K shares. The put/call ratio of ADBE is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,949K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 21.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,609K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,458K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,383K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,185K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,526K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 65.61% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 6,931K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,855K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Adobe Background Information

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences.

