Fmr Cuts Stake in Adc Telecommunications (ADCT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.65MM shares of Adc Telecommunications Inc (ADCT). This represents 6.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.67MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 39.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.30% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adc Telecommunications is $13.70. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 211.30% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40.

The projected annual revenue for Adc Telecommunications is $166MM, an increase of 5.95%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adc Telecommunications. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.10%, a decrease of 39.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 43,347K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redmile Group holds 7,512K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,417K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,915K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 36.74% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,390K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Eventide Asset Management holds 1,880K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

