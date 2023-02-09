Fmr Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.17MM shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI). This represents 13.001% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.23MM shares and 14.96% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.19% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acuity Brands is $197.73. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from its latest reported closing price of $191.62.

The projected annual revenue for Acuity Brands is $4,215MM, an increase of 3.36%. The projected annual EPS is $13.85, an increase of 24.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuity Brands. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYI is 0.24%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 35,631K shares. The put/call ratio of AYI is 3.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,400K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,231K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 85.90% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 983K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 982K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 2.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 956K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Declares $0.13 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $191.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.38%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 0.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Acuity Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services. Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates.

