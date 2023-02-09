Fmr Cuts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.33MM shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). This represents 5.764% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 13.84MM shares and 8.61% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.45% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $18.84. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.45% from its latest reported closing price of $19.72.

The projected annual revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $597MM, an increase of 16.72%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.17%, an increase of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 161,631K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 41,923K shares representing 25.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,991K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,891K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 56.89% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 4,712K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 18.93% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,369K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years it has been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. It developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research it is exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

