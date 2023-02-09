Fmr Cuts Stake in Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.72MM shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (ASO). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 14.02MM shares and 15.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.16% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports & Outdoors is $70.04. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from its latest reported closing price of $58.78.

The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports & Outdoors is $6,537MM, an increase of 1.24%. The projected annual EPS is $7.58, an increase of 4.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports & Outdoors. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.31%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 93,938K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,219K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,960K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 25.68% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 3,826K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 29.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,560K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 24.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,161K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 22.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,933K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing an increase of 30.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 102.84% over the last quarter.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Declares $0.08 Dividend

On December 6, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $58.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 1.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=42).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide 'Fun for All' and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

