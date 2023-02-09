Fmr Cuts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.89MM shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. Class A (TXG). This represents 8.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 13.28MM shares and 13.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics, Inc. is $50.80. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of $45.87.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics, Inc. is $623MM, an increase of 23.68%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics, Inc.. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.16%, a decrease of 28.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 102,539K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,602K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,443K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 31.76% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,317K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares, representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 50.03% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 3,391K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 34.40% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,198K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 20.13% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 3,005K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 31.21% over the last quarter.

10x Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

