FMC's Tremisia Fungicide Debuts in EMEA Region After Approvals

FMC Corporation FMC introduced its novel fluindapyr technology upon approval of Tremisia fungicide in Ukraine. This marks the first launch of such technology in the EMEA region. This would act as a tool for growers to combat significant diseases, including Alternaria and Sclerotinia in sunflower, and Septoria and rust in wheat.

The registration paved the way for the commercialization of FMC’s most advanced fungicide technology. Ukraine being the world's largest exporters of sunflower, oilseed rape, and wheat, the solution best suits the Ukrainian growers to fill the gap in disease management options. They are now presented with the choice of a best-in-class solution to overcome pressure from diseases.

The approval opens FMC to more than 10 million hectares of Ukrainian farmland, following its successful commercialization of fluindapyr-based products in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Paraguay, South Korea and the United States, with conditional approval secured in the Philippines earlier this year.

Earlier this month, FMC partnered with Corteva to expand the use of fluindapyr fungicide in U.S. corn and soybean markets. It was aimed to tackle tough foliar diseases like tar spot and rust. Corteva plans to launch its fluindapyr product in 2026, pending EPA regulatory approval.

The company maintained its 2025 guidance, with revenue projected at $4.15-$4.35 billion, flat at the midpoint year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA remains at $870-$950 million, up 1% at the midpoint (4% excluding the GSS divestiture). The outlook includes $15-$20 million in added tariff costs. Adjusted EPS is unchanged at $3.26-$3.70, flat at the midpoint, and free cash flow is still expected between $200 million and $400 million.

FMC stock has declined 21.3% over the past year against the industry's 10.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

