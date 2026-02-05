FMC's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates on Lower Prices

FMC Corporation FMC reported a loss of $13.74 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. This was wider compared to the loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.20, down from $1.79 reported a year ago. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.

Revenues were $1,083.3 million in the quarter, down around 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. It also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,150 million.

Fourth-quarter revenues decreased primarily due to a steep price decline, mainly in Rynaxypyr. The competition was also intense for core products, especially in Latin America, leading to stunted volumes.

FMC Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FMC Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FMC Corporation Quote

FMC’s Regional Sales Performance

In North America, sales increased 3% year over year to $350.5 million in the quarter. Sales in North America increased as a result of higher volumes driven by herbicides and fungicides, and strong growth of fluindapyr. Sales topped the consensus estimate of $346.7 million.

Latin American sales saw a 5% year-over-year decrease to $371.1 million in the reported quarter. Sales in Latin America suffered from increased pressure from generics, leading to lower volumes and price declines of branded products. It missed the consensus estimate of $416.3 million.

In Asia, excluding India, revenues declined 41.1% from the previous year to $180.7 million. Sales declined due to lower volumes driven by weather and the price declines of the branded products. It missed the consensus estimate of $186.3 million.

EMEA experienced a 2% year-over-year sales decrease to $183.8 million in the reported quarter. The downside was primarily due to lower volumes from adverse weather and weak grower economics. It lagged the consensus estimate of $196.9 million.

FMC’s Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $584.5 million at the end of the quarter. Long-term debt was $2,769.8 million.

FMC’s Q1 and FY 2026 Guidance

FMC expects first-quarter revenues to range between $725 million and $775 million, implying a 5% decline at the midpoint compared to 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted between $45 million and $55 million, indicating a 58% decline at the midpoint. Adjusted loss per share is projected to be 32 cents to 44 cents, indicating a 56-cent year-over-year decrease at the midpoint.

Additionally, full-year revenues are expected to range between $3.60 billion and $3.80 billion, implying a 5% decline at the midpoint compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $670-$730 million, indicating a decline of 17% at the midpoint compared to the prior year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.63 and $1.89, calling for a year-on-year decrease of 41% at the midpoint.

FMC also announced its strategic priorities for 2026 and its board’s authorization to explore strategic options, including, but not limited to, the sale of the company.

FMC’s Price Performance

FMC’s shares have plunged 52.3% in the past year against the industry’s 15.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation ALB, Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

Albemarle is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 53 cents. ALB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 35.28%. ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Coeur is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents. CDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 106.61%. CDE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Avino Silver is slated to report fourth-quarter results on March 11. The consensus estimate for ASM’s earnings is pegged at 6 cents. ASM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 150%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.