FMC's (NYSE:FMC) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.53

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 20th of January to US$0.53. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

FMC's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, FMC's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 53.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

FMC Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FMC Historic Dividend December 20th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.30 to US$2.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. FMC has impressed us by growing EPS at 38% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

FMC Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for FMC you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

