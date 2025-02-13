$FMCC Earnings Results: $FMCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$FMCC ($FMCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.00 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $6,329,000,000, beating estimates of $5,262,180,000 by $1,066,820,000.
$FMCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $FMCC stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSWOOD WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 18,034 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,890
- PINNACLE HOLDINGS, LLC removed 11,316 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,013
- BARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. removed 10,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,982
- MCINTYRE FREEDMAN & FLYNN INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC added 10,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,655
- TUCKER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
- HANTZ FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
- OPUS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
