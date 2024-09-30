News & Insights

FMC Ties-up With Ballagro To Boost Biologicals Crop Protection Offering In Brazil

September 30, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC), an agricultural sciences company, Monday announced a deal with Ballagro Agro Tecnologia Ltda., a fungi-based biosolutions company, to provide Brazilian growers a broad portfolio of differentiated biological solutions.

Under the terms, FMC Brazil will license and distribute key leading biosolutions from Ballagro.

The agreement is part of FMC's strategic plan to boost its biologicals platform in key markets including, Brazil.

