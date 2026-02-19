FMC Technologies (FTI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FMC Technologies (FTI) reported $2.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +36.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies : $2.34 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: $2.34 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts. Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies : $15.87 billion versus $16.31 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $15.87 billion versus $16.31 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Order Backlog - Total : $16.57 billion versus $17.06 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $16.57 billion versus $17.06 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Order Backlog - Surface Technologies : $699.9 million compared to the $728.81 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $699.9 million compared to the $728.81 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. Inbound Orders - Surface Technologies : $247.7 million compared to the $276.42 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $247.7 million compared to the $276.42 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. Inbound Orders - Total : $2.59 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $2.59 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Book-to-bill - Subsea : 1 versus 1 estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 1 versus 1 estimated by 11 analysts on average. Revenue- Surface Technologies : $322.8 million compared to the $322 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $322.8 million compared to the $322 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Revenue- Subsea Technologies : $2.19 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $2.19 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Subsea : $415.6 million versus $420.64 million estimated by 14 analysts on average.

: $415.6 million versus $420.64 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Surface Technologies : $58.2 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $52.5 million.

: $58.2 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $52.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Expenses: $-34.2 million compared to the $-35.54 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.

Here is how FMC Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of FMC Technologies have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

