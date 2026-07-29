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FMC Swings To Loss In Q2, Cuts FY26 Outlook

July 29, 2026 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss for the second quarter compared to a profit last year, as revenues dropped, reflecting weaker demand and pricing pressure. The agricultural sciences company lowered its full-year 2026 outlook to reflect a more challenging macro environment.

The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $186.6 million or $1.49 per share, compared with net income of $66.7 million or $0.53 per share in the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share, compared to $0.69 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenue declined 17% to $867.1 million from $1.05 billion a year earlier.

For full-year 2026, FMC lowered its revenue excluding India forecast to a range of $3.50 billion to $3.70 billion. The company also reduced its adjusted earnings per share outlook to $1.19-$1.49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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