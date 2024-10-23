FMC Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

FMC (NYSE:FMC) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FMC, presenting an average target of $67.0, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.93% increase from the previous average price target of $63.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of FMC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Announces Neutral $67.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $59.00 $50.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $62.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $65.00 $60.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $79.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FMC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into FMC's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FMC analyst ratings.

About FMC

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FMC

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: FMC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FMC's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FMC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.