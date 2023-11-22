News & Insights

FMC shares rise after guidance hike following US legal settlement

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

November 22, 2023 — 04:19 am EST

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE shares rose on Wednesday after the German dialysis provider hiked its 2023 earnings outlook following the settlement of a legal dispute with the U.S. government.

FMC shares were up 2% by 0956 GMT following the news announced late on Tuesday.

As a result of the settlement agreement, FMC had announced that it expects operating income to grow by 12-14% this year after previously guiding for a low single-digit percentage rate.

FMC said it expects to receive a 175 million euros ($190.87 million) payment from the U.S. government in the fourth quarter, which will be used to reduce debt.

The company had filed a complaint against the U.S. Department of Defence in 2019 over a program providing reimbursement for dialysis treatments for service members.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

