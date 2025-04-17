FMC Secures Regulatory Approval for Keenali Herbicide in Peru

FMC Corporation FMC has received regulatory approvals for its Keenali herbicide, powered by Dodhylex active, in Peru. With this approval, FMC’s first active ingredient and commercial product has received global registration for this breakthrough herbicide technology. Dodhylex active is the first and only herbicide to be classified as a Group 28 herbicide by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee and the Weed Science Society of America.

This marks a huge step in the field of agricultural innovation and scientific leadership, FMC noted. Continuous research on the use of Dodhylex is being conducted to discover new benefits in additional crops, including corn, soybean, sugarcane and sunflower to combat resistant weeds.

With its proven performance in matters of crop safety and broad utility in Japonica and Indica rice, Keenali, with the new mode of action, is now set to offer Peruvian rice growers an effective solution for managing yield-reducing and resistant grass weeds, including key grass weeds. This approval has made 10% of more than 4.5 million planted hectares of rice across Latin America accessible to FMC.

Keenali herbicide is anticipated to be commercially available in Peru in August. FMC awaits approval for Dodhylex active in other countries of Latin America. It has also submitted regulatory applications to India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States for Keenali. FMC remains committed to innovation and a disciplined approach to advancing new molecules that help combat resistance and support food security for a growing population.

FMC stock has lost 34.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 10.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FMC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, DRDGOLD Limited DRD and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, DRD and IDR carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. CRS’ shares have soared 116.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 29.3% year-over-year rise. Its shares have soared 102.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being roughly 77.5%.









Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.