FMC Secures First Product Registration in Brazil for Sofera Fall

FMC Corporation FMC has received its first product registration in Brazil for Sofero Fall pheromone. It is the first in its lineup of distinctive pheromone products for row crops, offering growers sustainable pest control methods, managing resistance and boosting productivity. Sofero Fall pheromone targets fall armyworms (Spodoptera frugiperda).

The successful registration of Sofero Fall in Brazil will bring high-performance, sustainable crop protection solutions to growers and help fight against fall armyworms. It is focused on prevention rather than treatment, as it uses an innovative mating disruption technique. Sofero is a sprayable formulation combined with synthetics, biologicals and precision technologies to improve operational efficiency.

FMC is also awaiting registration of Sofero Frugi pheromone, which also targets fall armyworms, in Mexico and is anticipated in 2027. The company plans to extend its portfolio with sustainable pest management programs and strengthen its global reach.

FMC stock has lost 36.1% over the past year compared with the 12.9% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FMC expects revenues for the first quarter to be in the range of $750 million to $800 million, a 16% decrease at the midpoint from the same period in 2024. Volume is likely to fall as customers in various countries continue to cut inventories, and retailers and growers make cautious purchases in an environment of low commodity prices. Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the range of 5 cents to 15 cents, representing a 72% fall at the midpoint against the first quarter of 2024 due to the reduction in adjusted EBITDA.

FMC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

