FMC Secures EU Nod for Isoflex Active Herbicide Market Expansion

FMC Corporation FMC has secured the European Union’s (“EU”) approval for its Isoflex active herbicide, marking a major regulatory and strategic milestone as it prepares to enter a constrained European crop protection market.

The approval enables FMC to target more than 55 million planted hectares of key crops, such as cereals, corn, oilseed rape and potatoes in the EU, with commercial launches of products with Isoflex active expected from 2027, pending regulatory decisions. This development is particularly significant as it addresses a critical gap in Europe, where growers have lost access to more than 20 herbicide active ingredients since 2019. It left farmers with limited options amid rising herbicide resistance.

Isoflex active, classified as a Group 13 herbicide by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee, offers a novel mode of action along with broad-spectrum weed control, residual activity and flexible application timing, making it a valuable tool for resistance management and sustainable farming practices.

The product has already been deployed in multiple global markets, including Latin America, Asia and Australia. The EU approval strengthens FMC’s innovation-driven growth strategy, positioning Isoflex as a potential long-term revenue driver and reinforcing the company’s presence in high-value agricultural markets.

Shares of FMC are down 52.7% over the past year against the industry’s 33.5% growth.

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FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Staples space are Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, Adecoagro S.A. AGRO and Corteva, Inc. CTVA. ADM sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while AGRO and CTVA have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM’s current-year earnings stands at $4.32 per share, implying a 25.9% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, indicating a 872.2% year-over-year increase. Shares of AGRO have risen 38.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.63 per share, indicating a 8.7% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26%.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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