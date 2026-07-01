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FMC To Receive $400 Mln Strategic Investment From Tessenderlo Group

July 01, 2026 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement under which Tessenderlo Group (TESB.BR, TSDOF) will make a strategic minority equity investment of approximately $400 million.

Under the agreement, Tessenderlo Group will acquire FMC shares at $13.30 per share and will own approximately 20% of the company's outstanding common stock upon completion of the transaction.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt.

The company expects the proceeds to help achieve its target of approximately $1 billion in debt repayment.

The company said the transaction concludes the strategic alternatives review announced in February 2026 and positions FMC to continue executing its operational and strategic plan as an independent company.

On Tuesday, FMC shares closed 0.35% higher at $11.50 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock is 4% higher at $11.96.

On Tuesday, Tessenderlo Group closed trading 0.10% lesser at $19.34 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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